Vicksburg Community Clean-Up Day draws large crowd

Vicksburg’s Community Clean-Up Day was hosted on Friday to coincide with Earth Day, and approximately 75 volunteers showed up to help clean up high-traffic thoroughfares throughout Vicksburg.

The volunteers met at Washington Street Park at 8 a.m., where they received high-visibility vests, trash pick-up tools and garbage bags. They then set out in assigned groups to predetermined areas around the city for cleanup.

The event was a combined effort between the City of Vicksburg, the Vicksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Rotary International and the Vicksburg Main Street Program.

Ashley Gatian, Sales and Marketing Manager for the VCVB, was the lead organizer for the event.

“The main reason that I wanted to do this is so young adults and kids can see people putting in the work,” Gatian said. “It might inspire them to be volunteers in the future, or maybe just make them think twice about throwing something out of the window when they’re driving down the street.”

Gatian said the cleanup was for the benefit of both visitors and locals. The planned routes for cleanup were chosen for their high traffic.

“We wanted to clean (those areas) up and get those looking pristine for people coming in and driving through,” she said. “I think it’s a good way for people to get out and show that they care about the city and the way the city looks.”

Gatian said she particularly wanted to thank Lionel Johnson, Community Service Supervisor for the City of Vicksburg.

“He was instrumental in making this happen,” she said. “He does a fantastic job. This is just a way for us to help them out a little bit, one day a year.”

Johnson said he was pleased with the results.

“I think it went extremely well. We’re always grateful whenever the community comes out and takes part and cleans up our city,” he said. “I just wish every citizen of Vicksburg would make more of an effort to keep the trash picked up and keep our city beautified.”

This is the second year the cleanup event has taken place. Both Gatian and Johnson said they are hopeful it will continue to be an annual event. Whether it’s a special event or not, Johnson said, everyone can do their part to keep the place they live looking beautiful.

“If they can, if people have spare time, in their neighborhoods, just stop and pick the trash up,” Johnson said.