Vicksburg Police Reports: Check forgery, curfew violation reported Tuesday

Published 5:43 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Ben Martin

Check Forgery reported to VPD

Vicksburg Police Department officers took a report of forgery on Tuesday afternoon at the police department.

The complainant stated that a female had stolen and forged a check out of her BancorpSouth account for $766.96. The reporting party stated that she put a check in the mail on April 9 for U.S. Bank, and it showed up on her check statement written to the suspect on April 21.

Shots fired reported near Grove Street

An officer responded to a call of gunshots fired near Grove Street Tuesday evening around 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival, the reporting party said they had heard approximately five shots fired. No shell casings were found.

Juveniles detained for curfew violation

According to police reports, officers responded to a report of a disturbance near Lakehill Drive late Tuesday night. Three juvenile males ages 14 to 15 were detained and taken to the police station where they were released to their parents.

The parents were all issued curfew violation citations. The police report stated that the disturbance was unfounded.

Reports were collected from the Vicksburg Police Department for the period of April 26, 2022.

