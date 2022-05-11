Vicksburg Police Reports: Driver of company-owned vehicle charged with leaving scene of an accident

A hit-and-run was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Cherry Street near Quinn’s Alley on Wednesday.

According to Vicksburg Police Department reports, the driver of a company-owned truck reportedly struck a guide pole and left the scene.

At 7:54 a.m., the driver was stopped by VPD officers at the intersection of Washington and Clark streets. The driver was taken into custody on multiple charges, one of which was leaving the scene of an accident according to VPD.

Information on the make and model of the truck and the identity of the driver and company were not provided.

More information may become available during the course of the investigation.

Pickup truck stolen at Riverwalk Casino

In other reports, at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, VPD officers responded to a reported motor vehicle theft at Riverwalk Casino, located at 1046 Warrenton Road.

The reporting party stated that a door handle on the vehicle was malfunctioning and the keys to the vehicle were left inside. The vehicle is described as a 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 with a primer white paint job.

According to police reports, the reporting party stated that multiple items were in the vehicle when it was taken and was stolen at approximately 1:44 a.m.

VPD is in the process of reviewing possible photographs and video of the persons involved and the incident is pending further investigation.

Auto Burglary near Washington and Clay streets

At 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, an auto burglary was reported near the intersection of Washington and Clay streets.

The reporting party stated that a backpack containing personal and government-issued items had been stolen. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Embezzlement reported to VPD

On Wednesday afternoon, a reporting party stated to VPD that they suspected a former employee of theft.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information may become available at a later date.