Downtown to host Second Saturday May 14 with two musical acts, chance to win $50

The monthly Vicksburg Second Saturday event will be held this weekend around The Old Depot Museum and Levee Street Market Place.

Two separate musical acts are scheduled. Saxophonist Ron Jenkins will be performing at the Levee Street Marketplace between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Afterward, Australian-based Blues/rock band ‘Mississippi Shakedown’ will be performing from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Old Depot Museum.

Ashley Gatian, sales and marketing manager for the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, is one of the event organizers. She said Second Saturdays are organized for the community to come together and enjoy the weekend in the Historic Downtown district.

“We’re really just hoping people will start coming out and enjoying downtown Vicksburg,” she said. “(They can) go out and get a daiquiri, go to the museums, and just enjoy themselves on a Saturday with some live music thrown in the mix.”

Event-goers can also participate in the Downtown Dollar Giveaway by spending at least $25 at one of the downtown merchants. They can then take their receipt to the Levee Street Marketplace or The Old Depot Museum to be entered to win $50 Downtown Dollars which can be used at participating merchants.

Amber Morton, a volunteer organizer for the event, said they will be expecting a large turnout. A riverboat will be docked at the time which should add to the number of event-goers.

Second Saturday is a monthly event that is held in downtown Vicksburg. The exact location varies every month to highlight different areas and merchants. For example, each month the event might focus on different downtown blocks.

“We try to move around a little bit,” said Morton

While the highlighted businesses change each month, merchants from all over the downtown area will be participating.

Morton also mentioned that they are still accepting volunteers to help with the event and vendors to cater to the anticipated crowd. She added that there is no vendor fee associated with the event.

The event is jointly organized by the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce, the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Main Street Program. Those interested in being a vendor or volunteering can contact organizers through the Vicksburg Second Saturday Facebook page.