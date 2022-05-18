Hermanville woman killed in Claiborne County crash

Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

A midday automobile crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County resulted in a fatality Wednesday.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

According to MHP reports, a 2010 Gold Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Lakenya Shorter of Hermanville, traveled south on Valley of the Moon Road when it collided with a 2022 Windstar Log Truck driven by 61-year-old Jackie Mcgee of Brookhaven, traveling west on Highway 18.

Shorter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The crash marks the second fatal wreck involving a log truck in The Post’s coverage area this month.

