Vicksburg Police Reports: False pretense in sale of UTV, Crime Stats released for April

The Vicksburg Police Department released a report on Tuesday of felony false pretense in the sale of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).

On Monday at 12:41 p.m., VPD officers took a report of a false pretense. The victim stated that he sold a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in the Walmart parking lot.

The purchaser paid with a personal check that was discovered to be fraudulent when the seller attempted to cash it. The sale was set up over social media. The case is currently under investigation.

VPD crime statistics for the month of April

In other reports, the Vicksburg Police Department released crime statistics for the month of April 2022.

Crime statistics were reported during the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on May 16.

They included:

Robberies: 3

Aggravated Assaults: 10

Business Burglaries: 3

Residential Burglaries: 18

Auto Burglaries: 25

Auto Thefts: 4

Domestic Violence: 23

The report also included the following records for the month:

Logged Calls: 3,859

Reports: 1,421

Arrests: 287

Warrants: 52

Citations: 379

Warnings: 15

DUI: 17