Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports: Carthage man arrested, charged with aggravated assault and rape

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding the arrests of two wanted individuals.

Carthage man arrested and charged with aggravated assault and rape

On May 19, Warren County Deputies responded to a report shortly after 11 a.m. that a grey Ford Fusion was parked on Jefferson Road off Highway 61. The reporting party stated that the vehicle was unattended and that they felt it was suspicious. When deputies arrived on the scene, they ran the tag number and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Carthage, Miss. Deputies then searched the immediate area. They found and detained Robert Chambers, 51 of Carthage, on the property of Yokena Presbyterian Church. A background check revealed outstanding warrants for his arrest and that he was currently on parole for a statutory rape charge in Carthage. An officer from the Carthage Police Department picked up Chambers the same day and he has since been charged with aggravated assault and rape and is being held at Leake County Jail.

Warren County man arrested on warrant for receiving stolen property

In a separate incident, an officer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious male on May 21 just after 2 p.m. The reporting party stated that the individual was looking through garbage cans and was driving a small white vehicle on Old Highway 27 near Stenson Road. A vehicle with a driver matching that description was pulled over by the officer and a routine driver’s license check was performed. The check indicated that the driver, James “Jimmy” Smith, 54 of Vicksburg, had an outstanding felony warrant from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property. Smith was arrested on that warrant.