Penny Evans to retire after 34 years of service to Warren County

Penny Evans, Purchasing Agent for Warren County, is retiring after 34 years of service.

Evans started working for the county in 1988 as a data entry clerk. Shortly after, she was promoted to the position of receiving clerk.

“And from receiving clerk to a buyer, from a buyer to the assistant purchasing agent,” Evans said.

She then took over the role of purchasing agent in October 2020.

Evans said her office was at the front door of the building when she first started working for the county.

“My office now is in the back. So I say I’ve started at the front door and I made my way on back. And I’m ready to go out the front door again to go home,” Evans said.

When asked what she plans to do during her retirement, Evans said, “I am planning to travel and just do whatever I want to do. My sister lives in Tennessee, that’s going to be my first trip.”

Evans isn’t sure what the trip after that will be. However, her travel aspirations are sky-high.

“I’ve ordered a passport,” she said. “So I’m just ready to do some things other than work.”

As purchasing agent, Evans has been in charge of ensuring the procurement of proper materials, supplies and contracts that are paid for by Warren County.

Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield conveyed her appreciation of Evans’ work.

“Well, I certainly wish Penny well in her retirement. After giving more than 30 years to Warren County in her service, she certainly deserves to enjoy life,” Barfield said. “But I just can’t say enough about the dedicated support that Penny has given to so many. Penny just has been an invaluable employee and we know that she will enjoy this next phase.”

Evans was born and raised in Vicksburg and has lived here all her life. She graduated from both Warren Central High School and Hinds Community College.

She also said wished to thank all the people that have been there for her and believed in her over the years.

“I’m going to miss my coworkers,” Evans said. “I’ve worked with a great set of people. I’m going to miss all of that. But I’m going to be used to doing something Penny wants to do.”