Head-on collision injures two in Warren County

Warren County Deputies responded to a head-on collision at Oak Ridge road and Henry Road just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

A southbound 2016 Subaru SUV turned east onto Henry Road and collided at the intersection with a northbound 1997 Nissan Pickup truck. The driver of the pickup was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance and Warren County Fire Service personnel.

Both drivers, adult males, were transported to Merit Health River Region with injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the two individuals involved in the accident to ensure their families are notified first.