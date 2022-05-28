Warren Central High School holds graduation ceremony for class of 2022

Warren Central High School held the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022. Friends and family gathered at the Vicksburg Convention Center to watch 225 graduates receive their diplomas.

Senior Marin Sherwin began the ceremony with opening remarks.

“We have lived through a global pandemic, which was kind of scary. And it caused us to see the world differently. But every one of us persevered and triumphed over the adversity,” Sherwin said. “This day marks one of the starting lines for the rest of our lives. As we embark on our future journeys, remember the memories and success you created at Warren Central High School.”

Kimble Slaton, the president of the school board addressed the students and gave some words of encouragement. He quoted famed NCAA coach John Wooden.

“Coach Wooden said that ‘If you’re not making mistakes, you’re not doing anything. I’m positive that a doer makes mistakes.’ So to our graduates, I say ‘go for it.’ Be a doer,” Slaton said, “Make mistakes but own them. Learn from them and keep doing. We will be here rooting for you.”

The salutatorian and valedictorian also had a chance to speak. In his address to the graduating class, salutatorian Adan Byrd spoke about his and his classmates’ obligation to be active in effecting change in the world.

“Right now, this world is in a lot of turmoil. There are wars and injustice. The world needs us,” Byrd said, “It needs the ideas we have. It needs the kindness we can bring. It needs our strength and it needs our courage. So how do we change the world?

“Robin Williams once said, ‘No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.’ We must take part in the world: Voting, making our voice heard, making change,” Byrd said. “We can continue to participate in community service. we can be active in our community and our churches. We can teach the kids we may one day have to change the world in their own ways. We can inspire those around us to change and grow. We can light the world.”

Teyanna Monroe is the valedictorian for her class and spoke after Byrd.

“The things I have learned while attending Warren Central High School, both academic and personal, have come to shape me into who I am today,” she said, “The relationships formed throughout these four years are sure to have a lasting effect on my class. After today, we will all continue to grow and prosper even more.”

Monrow then spoke about her optimism for the class of 2022.

“The amount of potential in this room alone is overwhelming. I encourage all of my classmates to pursue their dreams. You don’t need permission to believe in yourself. Many of us may be thinking: ‘what now?’. Now is the start of your new chapter,” she said. “Whether your next step after you leave this room is to attend university, start a business, or follow through with employment, I urge you to do your very best wherever life takes you. Even though after today many of us will never see each other again, this final moment for all of us: being in one room together with all of our friends and loved ones will go down in history.”

The full ceremony can be viewed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/warren-central-hs-vicksburg-ms/evt5cbc10e7e7