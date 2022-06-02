Sheriff’s Office and ATF investigating stolen truck and cigarettes

Published 8:17 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Ben Martin

This vehicle is very similar to the company truck stolen from Vicksburg Specialty Company. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from employees of the Vicksburg Specialty Company just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Employees reported that it appeared someone had broken into the business, at the 200 block of Oak Ridge Road, during the night. Employees said the person or persons had stolen one of the company trucks as well as many cartons of cigarettes, although inventory is not yet complete.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary,” Pace said. “But since tobacco products are involved, we are receiving assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.”

The company vehicle is a white 2021 Freightliner day cab. The vehicle pictured in this article is very similar to the one stolen.

Anyone who may have seen or has any information about the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

