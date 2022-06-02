Vicksburg Fire Department seeking new firefighters, paramedics

The Vicksburg Fire Department is currently taking applications for firefighter and paramedic positions.

VFD Chief Craig Danczyk said the openings are aimed at individuals with no prior experience in the field. Hirees will come in as probationary firefighters and will be provided with all necessary training and certifications.

“We have a variety of opportunities and a very strong benefits package with the City of Vicksburg,” he said. “There’s great healthcare, there’s retirement, there’s vacation, sick leave. There are all the things you would expect in a full-time opportunity.”

A physical examination will require applicants to run a mile and a half in 14 minutes or less. Those that meet the physical requirements will move on to a written exam. Upon receiving a passing score of 70 percent or higher, applicants will be put on the hiring list to move on to the next phase of interviews and background checks.

The open positions are not exclusive to those with no experience. Danczyk mentioned that the department is also accepting applications from individuals with pertinent experience and certifications who could be brought in more quickly and at a higher level of pay.

Besides firefighter positions, the department is also looking for certified part-time and full-time paramedics.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. They must also have gotten at least a 17 on the ACT, a Next-Generation ACCUPLACER reading score of 246, an ACCUPLACER reading score of 76, or be a nationally registered EMT or paramedic.

Danczyk has been with the fire department for 27 years and noted that when he first started his fire service career, he was in the same situation that many of the new hires will be in.

“When I hired on I had no fire service skills, I was not an EMT. I had a couple of years of college,” he said.

However, the training and skills he needed to do well and work his way up the career advancement ladder were provided by the fire department.

When asked about the response the department has been getting about the new hire notice, Danczyk said, “The phone has been ringing. That’s a good thing.”

Application packets can be obtained at the City of Vicksburg Human Resources Office at 1415 Walnut St., Suite 100. To be considered, the application must be returned by 4 p.m. on June 14.

For questions, the Vicksburg Fire Department can be reached at 601-636-1603.