MDWFP releases Memorial Day boating stats, celebrates safe holiday period

Published 10:54 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has released state-wide boating statistics for Memorial Day Weekend.

According to a press release from the department, statewide boating activity experienced an overall safe weekend. Between Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, MDWFP Conservation Officers gave out the following citations to boaters:

  • 52 for alcohol and drug-related violations
  • 9 for Boating Under the Influence
  • 74 for lack of wearable personal floatation devices

“At MDWFP, our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for our boating public,” said MDWFP boating law administrator Maj. Megan Fedrick.

For more information regarding hunting, fishing or boating regulations in Mississippi, visit the MDWFP website at mdwfp.com.

