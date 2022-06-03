Memorial Day Stats: MHP reports citations tripled from 2021
Published 10:46 am Friday, June 3, 2022
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the following statistics on incidents over Memorial Day weekend between Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30:
Four fatalities occurred among four separate crashes being investigated.
-David L. Singletary, 55 of Wiggins, was killed on Friday in Stone County.
-Benjamin Crosset, 46 of North Little Pulaski, Ark., was killed on Sunday in Washington County.
–Eddrick D. Good, 44 of Port Gibson, was killed on Sunday in Claiborne County.
-Tracy Anderson, 57, was killed on Monday in Yazoo County.
2022 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations – 15,263
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,615
DUIs – 375
Crashes – 125
Fatal Crashes – 4
Fatalities – 4
Motorist Assist – 109
The press release also included the corresponding statistics for last year’s Memorial Day weekend:
2021 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations – 5,734
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 465
DUIs – 160
Crashes – 104
Fatal Crashes – 3
Fatalities – 3
Motorist Assist – 56
Troopers also performed 420 inspections on commercial motor vehicles during this past holiday weekend.