Memorial Day Stats: MHP reports citations tripled from 2021

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the following statistics on incidents over Memorial Day weekend between Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30:

Four fatalities occurred among four separate crashes being investigated.

-David L. Singletary, 55 of Wiggins, was killed on Friday in Stone County.

-Benjamin Crosset, 46 of North Little Pulaski, Ark., was killed on Sunday in Washington County.

–Eddrick D. Good, 44 of Port Gibson, was killed on Sunday in Claiborne County.

-Tracy Anderson, 57, was killed on Monday in Yazoo County.

2022 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 15,263

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,615

DUIs – 375

Crashes – 125

Fatal Crashes – 4

Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 109

The press release also included the corresponding statistics for last year’s Memorial Day weekend:

2021 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 5,734

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 465

DUIs – 160

Crashes – 104

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 56

Troopers also performed 420 inspections on commercial motor vehicles during this past holiday weekend.