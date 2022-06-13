Warren County Sheriff’s Office still searching for suspect in Sunday shooting

Published 10:33 pm Monday, June 13, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a suspect wanted for aggravated assault following a shooting at the Battlefield Campground on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Michael Molinari.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the campground in the 4400 block of I-20 Frontage Road just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that two brothers had been involved in an argument.

According to sheriff’s office reports, a handgun was produced and the suspect, now thought to be Molinari, allegedly shot the victim in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries. Molinari left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Molinari is a white male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2006 Honda Ridgeline.

Molinari is not thought to be armed, as the weapon used in the alleged shooting was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

