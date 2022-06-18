Warren County woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds at Autumn Oaks Townhomes

Published 9:49 pm Saturday, June 18, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified that a 26-year-old female had arrived at Merit Health River Region in a private vehicle, and that the woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were described to investigators as non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for the shooter, a female whom the victim was able to identify. The victim said that the shooting occurred at Autumn Oak Townhomes in the 4900 block of Halls Ferry Road during an argument.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further information could not be released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at the time of this report.

More News

Vicksburg’s B.B. Club reopens with new and improved The Anthony restaurant

Vicksburg Police Report: One arrested for credit card fraud and auto theft

UNCONDITIONAL TIES: Vicksburg’s Agape Knits celebrates community, new beginnings

Clingan, Fondren honored by Mississippi Main Street Association during 2022 awards luncheon

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the Vicksburg Police Department’s decision to fine parents of unaccompanied minors at Uptown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...