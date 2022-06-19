Photo Gallery: Fifth Annual Star Spangled Night Run

Published 1:30 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

A total of 137 runners and race walkers competed in the Fifth Annual Star Spangled Night run 5K on Saturday night in downtown Vicksburg.

The event features a unique “light up the night” theme and provides each entrant with a glow stick or bracelet with their entry. The runners and walkers also gathered in the Southern Cultural Heritage Center auditorium afterward for a party.

The Star Spangled Night Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation. The money raised from the event helps fund the Foundation’s community programs throughout the year.

