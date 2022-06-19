Photo Gallery: Fifth Annual Star Spangled Night Run

A total of 137 runners and race walkers competed in the Fifth Annual Star Spangled Night run 5K on Saturday night in downtown Vicksburg.

The event features a unique “light up the night” theme and provides each entrant with a glow stick or bracelet with their entry. The runners and walkers also gathered in the Southern Cultural Heritage Center auditorium afterward for a party.

The Star Spangled Night Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation. The money raised from the event helps fund the Foundation’s community programs throughout the year.

Complete Star Spangled Night Run results

Hallford, Jimenez, Pranger and Priddy claim Night Run titles