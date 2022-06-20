Suspect from Autumn Oaks Townhomes shooting turns herself in

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect involved in the shooting at the Autumn Oaks Townhomes last Saturday has turned herself into the WCSO.

Daraysha Montgomery, 29 of Vicksburg, turned herself in at approximately 11 a.m. on June 20. This comes two days after Montgomery allegedly shot a 26-year-old female during an argument, leaving the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

While being treated at Merit Health River Region Hospital, the injuries were described to investigators as non-life-threatening. That same day, the WCSO issued a warrant for Montgomery’s arrest.

Montgomery has been charged with Aggravated Assault. She made her initial appearance in court the same day she turned herself in. Her bond was set at $5000, returnable to the August term of the Mississippi Grand Jury.