PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Vicksburg welcomes Miss Mississippi candidates for autograph signings

On Thursday, little girls — and boys — from across the region made their way to downtown Vicksburg to meet a group of Miss Mississippi candidates.

Candidates in attendance included: Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand, Miss Pearl River Community College Hannah Smith, Miss Lee County Avery Claire Littleton, Miss Delta State Univ. Presley Jackson, Miss Greenville Angel Gail Lang, Miss Heartland Landry Payne, Miss Hinds Community College Tiara Jackson, Miss Tupelo Morgan Harris, Miss Presley Heights Dariyel Johnson, Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer, Miss Barnes Crossing LaRhonda Mack, Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge, Miss Deep South Ally Hopper, Miss All America City Kaylin Costello, Miss University of Southern Mississippi Kat Adcox, Miss Natchez Trace Alyssa Rogers, Miss Southern Oaks Angela Alexander, Miss Red Hills Rachel Graham, Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins, Miss University Abigail Church, Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal and Miss Delta Crossroads Madeleine Thompson.

Contestants in Group B also held autograph signings at George Carr Buick Wednesday morning.

The downtown signings were organized by The Vicksburg Main Street Program.