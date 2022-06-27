VFD report: No injuries in grass fire near Pemberton Plaza Shopping Center

Published 10:48 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Fire Department on Monday released information of a reported fire near the T.J. Maxx store at the Pemberton Plaza Shopping Center in Vicksburg.

Units responded shortly after a call was made at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. The initial report from a 911 call indicated a structure fire with power lines down and individuals trapped. This report proved to be inaccurate.

According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the storm that swept through Vicksburg Sunday evening downed power lines behind the building. This started a fire in a nearby grassy and wooded area that was contained by firefighters.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Entergy was notified to make repairs. No injuries were sustained during the event.

More News

ERDC takes listeners Beyond the Gates with new radio show

Jackson Street Gallery outpost opening at The Mulberry Vicksburg

‘It’s surreal’: Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins reflects on competition week, win

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Bonnie Hardin is dedicated to her foster kittens

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg have a citywide curfew for minors?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...