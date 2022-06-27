VFD report: No injuries in grass fire near Pemberton Plaza Shopping Center

The Vicksburg Fire Department on Monday released information of a reported fire near the T.J. Maxx store at the Pemberton Plaza Shopping Center in Vicksburg.

Units responded shortly after a call was made at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. The initial report from a 911 call indicated a structure fire with power lines down and individuals trapped. This report proved to be inaccurate.

According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the storm that swept through Vicksburg Sunday evening downed power lines behind the building. This started a fire in a nearby grassy and wooded area that was contained by firefighters.

Entergy was notified to make repairs. No injuries were sustained during the event.