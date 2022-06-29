Louisianna State Police: Unrestrained West Monroe man killed in car crash

The Louisianna State Police released information on Wednesday about a fatality resulting from a single-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash on LA Hwy 557 north of LA Hwy 4 on Tuesday, just after 6 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Joseph A. Ford IV.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Ford, was traveling south on LA Hwy 557. For reasons still under investigation, his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Ford, who was not restrained, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities.