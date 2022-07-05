One shot dead in Camelot Subdivision

UPDATE 11 p.m.: The Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies are not seeking a Black male in a dark blue shirt in connection with the shooting in Camelot subdivision.



While other outlets have reported this, it is misinformation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday evening and arrived to find one person dead.

Vicksburg-Warren 911 received multiple calls to report a shooting that had occurred in the 6000 block of Castle Road in the Camelot subdivision south of Vicksburg just after 7 p.m.

Emergency units arrived on the scene and found a 57-year-old male deceased in his front yard with at least one gunshot wound.

Sheriff Martin Pace said that no one has been charged at this time, but investigators are “following promising leads.”

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further details could not be released at the time of this writing. Pace said that further information would be provided to media sources when it was appropriate to do so.