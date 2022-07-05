Vicksburg Police Reports: 19-year-old arrested for stolen firearm; vehicles stolen, one shot

The Vicksburg Police Department has released information about suspected arson, an arrest and other crimes reported between Thursday, June 30, and Monday.

One arrested for stolen firearm

Tayvion Pope, 19 of Vicksburg, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm on Friday after a firearm that was confiscated from him on May 30 was found to have been stolen in 2021.

Pope appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday before Judge Angela Carpenter where he received a $5,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Crimes reported on Saturday, July 2

Catalytic converter stolen from van on Washington Street

Officers responded to an address in the 2700 block of Washington Street in reference to a theft on Saturday at 4:44 p.m.

The victim reported someone removed the catalytic converter from a 1998 Ford Van. The case is currently under investigation.

Golf clubs stolen from trailer on Crawford Street

Officers responded to an address in the 600 block of Crawford Street in reference to a theft on Saturday at 6:06 p.m.

The victim stated a vintage Titleist red and black golf bag had been stolen from inside a cargo trailer. The bag contained a Leovonitis #9 club, a Hybrid #5 club, Hogan #4, #5, and #6 clubs, a Titleist sand wedge, two putters and a Hogan Jr #9 club.

The total value of the stolen items is $1,780. The case is currently under investigation.

ATV stolen from Capri Drive

Officers took a report of a theft that occurred on Capri Drive On Saturday at 1:01 p.m.

The victim stated someone had taken a dark green 1999 Honda Foreman ATV from under the carport of the residence.

HVAC unit stolen from Bellaire Drive home

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Bellaire Drive in reference to a theft at 2:01 p.m. Saturday.

The victim reported that someone took a five-ton American Standard air conditioning unit from the residence during the month of June. The case is currently under investigation.

Crimes reported on Monday, July 4

Chevy Silverado stolen from Avenue A

Officers responded to a call for service at an address in the 1100 block of Avenue A at 3:42 a.m. on Monday.

The victim reported someone had stolen a brown 2001 Chevrolet Silverado out of the driveway earlier that night. This case is under investigation.

Playstation 5 reported stolen from Beechwood Park Apartments

Officers responded to a residence in the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road for a possible burglary at 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

The victim stated someone stole a PlayStation 5 valued at $700. This case is under investigation.

Gunshot wound sustained in aggravated assault at Beechwood Park Apartments

At 5:53 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the emergency room at Merit Health River Region for a shooting that occurred at Beechwood Park Apartments, 201 Berryman Road.

The victim stated a male subject shot him in his lower left leg. The wound was not life-threatening.

The case is currently under investigation.

Gun, purse and iPhone among items stolen from Belva Drive residence

Officers responded to an address in the 700 block of Belva Drive in reference to a theft at 1:17 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The victim stated a Michael Kors purse valued at $150 was taken from her residence. The purse contained her driver’s license, social security card, a credit card, a black Nike Apple watch, a black Coach wallet, a silver iPhone 12 Max and a 9mm handgun.

The total value of the missing items is $2,205. Also missing is $700 in cash.

The case is currently under investigation.