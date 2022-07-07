Jon C. Graham hired as Assistant Principal of St. Aloysius High School

Jon C. Graham has been hired as the Assistant Principal of St. Aloysius High School at Vicksburg Catholic School. He will begin his duties in this new role, effective immediately.

Graham’s addition to the staff is made after the resignation of former principal Karla McHann, who resigned last April. Graham will mentor under the leadership of Dr. Buddy Strickland, Interim Principal 2022-2023 and after one year, step up to take on the role of Principal in 2023-2024.

Graham comes to Vicksburg Catholic School from a successful teaching career with the Vicksburg Warren School District and boasts an extensive educational background. Graham is experienced in general education, special education, STEAM, curriculum development and management, and academic leadership and administration. He was honored in 2016, 2018 and 2020 as an Educator of the Month, and was an Educator of the Year Nominee.

Graham received a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Southern Mississippi, an M.A. in Education and Teaching from Belhaven University, and an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership and Administration from Delta State University. He is currently pursuing an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Curriculum from Delta State University.

“I appreciate the rich traditions and esteemed reputation of St. Aloysius. I have great expectations for our future as we move forward into taking our school from good to great,” Graham said. “My vision is to work collaboratively with all teachers, parents, and stakeholders to strengthen our faith-based education and the rigorous academics St. Aloysius already possesses. I look forward to developing new opportunities to enrich our school, parish, and most importantly our phenomenal students.”

In discussing the selection of this new role with St. Francis Xavier Elementary Principal, Mary Arledge, she commented, “Jon is more than qualified for this role and we look forward to the new ideas and fresh perspective he will bring to the table.”

Dr. Buddy Strickland added, “Change can be difficult but with change comes new opportunity. We are glad to welcome Jon to the Vicksburg Catholic School Family. This is exciting for our school.”

Graham is a Marine Corps veteran and is an active member of Saint Paul Catholic Church of Vicksburg. He is married to Christina Graham and they have three children, two of whom will attend Vicksburg Catholic School in the fall.