One fatality reported in crash on Nailor Road

Published 7:18 am Monday, July 25, 2022

By Ben Martin

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a fatality occurred after a single-vehicle crash on Nailor Road Sunday evening.

The identity of the victim, a 49-year-old Vicksburg resident, has not yet been released pending family notification.

Units responded after a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Sunday warned of a single vehicle accident in the 4500 block of Nailor Road. Upon arrival to the scene, the driver was found to have no pulse. CPR and other emergency life-sustaining measures were immediately used but were unsuccessful. The driver was declared dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The vehicle had a single passenger who indicated the driver suddenly slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was in motion. The passenger had to grab the steering wheel to keep the vehicle from driving into a yard, causing the vehicle to run off the opposite side of the road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Sheriff Martin Pace said that, according to information received from paramedics and the Coroner’s Office, it appears the death was the result of a medical condition, as there were no apparent physical injuries to the driver or passenger and minor vehicle damage.

