City of Vicksburg allows youth curfew to expire

The emergency curfew implemented earlier this summer to keep teens off the streets of Vicksburg after 11 p.m. has expired.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. made the announcement at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday, effective immediately.

The curfew initially went into effect on June 24 to address an increase in juvenile crime after the Board approved a declaration of emergency in the city. The resolution stated that any minor under 18 who is unmarried and not emancipated could not be out in the city between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Exceptions were made for minors accompanied by a legal guardian, minors traveling for work, or in cases of emergency.

“The emergency declaration for a curfew will end today and will not be extended,” Flaggs said. “The curfew was imposed for the summer months while children were out of school.”

Flaggs also said that the city will continue to collect and analyze data on juvenile crime in order to address the issue.