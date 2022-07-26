Vicksburg Police reports: 1 arrested, reports of shots fired and theft

The Vicksburg Police Department has released information about one arrest, as well as reported thefts and shots

fired that occurred between Friday and Monday.

One arrested for possession of stolen Porsche

Boris Womack Jr., 33 of Vicksburg, was arrested Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen. Womack was driving a 2017 Porsche that had been reported stolen in Tennessee. Womack appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $5,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Catalytic converter stolen off Silverado at waterfront

Officers responded to the city Waterfront in reference to a theft at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim advised while he was out on the river an unknown suspect cut the catalytic converter off his gray 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. The case is currently under investigation.

Television and Playstation stolen from Lakehill Drive home

Officers responded to an address in the 400 block of Lakehill Drive in reference to a burglary at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday. The resident reported someone entered his apartment and took his 55-inch Roku television and PS4 gaming device. The case is currently under investigation.

Catalytic converter stolen from van

Officers responded to 780 Highway 61 North in reference to a theft at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The complainant stated an unknown suspect cut the catalytic converter from his company’s 2012 Mitsubishi Fuso box van. The case is currently under investigation.

$142 stolen from apartment

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2700 block of Alcorn Drive in reference to a burglary at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday. The victim stated that a male subject entered her apartment and stole $142.00. The case is currently under investigation.

Shot fired into home on Locust Street

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Locust Street in reference to shots fired at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday. The resident reported six shots fired in front of the house. One round appeared to have struck the middle of the front door. The case is currently under investigation.

Shots fired at residents, truck and home hit

Officers responded to an address on First East Street in reference to shots fired at 8:23 p.m. on Sunday. The victims stated they were sitting on the front porch when a dark-colored sedan drove by and the occupant began shooting at them. A Ford F350 truck was struck once and the residence was also struck one time. The case is currently under investigation.

Homeowner scares off attempted burglar

Officers were dispatched to an address on South Frontage Road in reference to a burglary at 3:53 a.m. on Monday. Someone forced open the front door but ran away when the homeowner yelled. The case is currently under investigation.