Bomb threat to River City Early College one of 17 across the state Thursday

A bomb threat, proved to be unfounded, was received yesterday at the River City Early College High School Campus located at the Hinds Community College campus.

On social media, the Vicksburg Warren School District issued a statement that they had received a call from emergency services to inform them of an on-campus threat. According to the post, safety protocols were followed in addressing the situation.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security confirmed to The Post that the bomb threat was one of 17 similar threats received by other college campuses across the state.

All threats received by the schools were eventually cleared when they were proven to be unfounded. The Clarksdale Press Register reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigations has taken over the investigation of the threats.

Other campuses that received the threats included Mississippi State University in Starkville and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

This came a day after similar threats were made across 13 colleges and universities in Alabama, as reported by WLBT News. As with the Mississippi threats, all these were proved unfounded.