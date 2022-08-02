Man wanted by Warren County Sheriff’s Office for failure to comply

Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Donnell Judge, a wanted sex offender.

Judge is wanted for failure to comply with electronic monitoring and failure to notify a change of address in violation of the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Judge, are asked to contact Lt. Stacy Rollison at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. You may also call Central MS CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 if you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

