Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday.

Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other.

According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m. The driver, Ranee Louise Booth, 48 of Warren County, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two lesser misdemeanor charges.

Booth had her initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon. Her bond was set at $15,000 returnable to the next term of the grand jury, which she has since posted.

About one hour after Booth’s arrest, Deputy Dustin Keyes stopped a Chevrolet pickup on Letourneau Road near the public boat ramp. The driver, Justin Briggs Boler, 36 of Warren County, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Boler’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday morning.