Warren County Sheriff’s Office Cash, handguns, iPhone stolen from vehicles on Monday

Cash, handguns, iPhone stolen from vehicles on Monday

Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Ben Martin

Early Monday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received four separate reports of items being stolen from vehicles.

Cash, an iPhone, and two handguns were reported missing from four different vehicles around Halls Ferry, Fisher Ferry, and Lee Roads. Both handguns were taken from unlocked vehicles.

Of the four, only one vehicle was locked at the time of the theft. A 5th vehicle on Nailor Road also appears to have been a target. However, the property owner was alerted to activity outside and reportedly scared individuals off.

Sheriff Martin Pace was quoted asking the public for assistance in preventing future thefts from vehicles.

“If anyone sees any suspicious vehicles or suspicious activity in their area, please don’t hesitate to call 911,” he said. “And once again, we urge residents to lock their vehicles. Unlocked vehicles are a target, nationwide, for thievery.”

Pace also mentioned that a car alarm is not a substitute for locks.

“Most vehicles with an alarm will not sound if the vehicle is left unlocked,” he said.

If anyone has information on these recent thefts, please call the Warren County Sherriff’s Office at 601-636-1761 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

