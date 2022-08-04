Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for cocaine and meth possession, multiple thefts reported

Published 5:28 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Police Department made a drug possession arrest on Thursday and received several reports of theft between Tuesday and Thursday.

One arrested for cocaine and methamphetamine

El-Torreo Varnado, 59 of Bolton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine on Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for a traffic offense on Warrenton Road.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Varnado appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court that same day, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $60,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Bags, hookah pens and wallet stolen from vehicle

Officers responded to an address on Skyline Drive in reference to a theft from a vehicle at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim reported that someone removed two black and brown tote and carry bags valued at $119.99 each, a brown Michael Kors wallet valued at $98 and several Blakk Smoke Hookah Pens valued at $40 each. The case is currently under investigation.

Office supplies stolen from Vicksburg Jr. High School

Officers responded to Vicksburg Jr. High School at 1533 Rosa A Temple Drive in reference to a burglary at 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The complainant stated that during the night someone gained entry into the school and took several items, mostly office supplies. The estimated value of the stolen property is $150. The case is currently under investigation.

$2,500 stolen from Sonic Drive-In

VPD officers responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 3101 Halls Ferry Road in reference to a burglary at 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a restaurant employee, someone entered the building through a shattered window and stole $2,500. The case is currently under investigation.

Dog stolen from Humane Society

Officers responded to the Warren County Humane Society at 6600 Highway 61 South in reference to a theft at 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The complainant reported someone had stolen a dog from one of the outside kennels. The case is currently under investigation.

More News

SCHOOL’S IN SESSION: Flooding at Warren Central High School will not postpone first day

Vicksburg’s Dan Edney holds first press conference as State Health Officer

MOVING FORWARD: Tallulah Academy readies for new semester after tornado damage

Warren County Land Records July 25 to August 1

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Did you take advantage of Mississippi's sales tax holiday?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...