Weekend traffic update: Bear cub hit by vehicle, one airlifted to UMMC after single vehicle crash

Bear cub transported to rehab facility after being struck by vehicle

Units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit a bear cub on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.

Sheriff’s Department units and Lt. Lee Harvey of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks arrived on the scene.

The bear cub was recovered by Harvey and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation expert. Sheriff Martin Pace said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Single car crash victim airlifted to UMMC

Sheriff’s Department units also responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.

The single occupant was a 29-year-old female with a New Orleans, Louisiana address of residence. She sustained significant injuries but they did not appear life-threatening, according to Pace.

Vicksburg Fire Department and Warren County Fire Service responded to the scene. A Vicksburg Fire Department unit transported her to the Vicksburg Municipal Airport on Highway 61 South where she was transported by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.