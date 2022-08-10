Two suspects in Warren County meth lab bust appear in court

Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Ben Martin

Two individuals arrested on Tuesday during a drug raid in Bovina have had their initial appearances in Court.

Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier, 32, was denied bond on Wednesday. Facing charges of manufacturing and possession of fentanyl, Courtier was also already out on bond for a case pending for possession of a stolen firearm. In addition to those charges, he had an outstanding warrant from Concordia Parish, La., for vehicle theft.

Glenda Courtier, 73, was charged with hindering the prosecution and received a $3,000 bond.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The raid took place at a residence in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in Bovina. It was a cooperative effort between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Vicksburg Fire Department. VFD provided medical assistance on standby due to the dangerous effects of fentanyl, Sheriff Martin Pace said on Tuesday.

During the operation, law enforcement found components for a meth lab, a small amount of meth and liquid fentanyl, and powder used to make counterfeit narcotic painkillers.

More News

One arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man found with stolen, spray-painted F-150

VICKSBURG 200: Bicentennial Committee announces beginning stages for city’s landmark anniversary

MSU student newscast, including Vicksburg native, brings home top regional award

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about Monkeypox in the Warren County area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...