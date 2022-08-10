Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man found with stolen, spray-painted F-150

Tuesday night, Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the Letourneau community when they noticed an unoccupied 1997 Ford F-150 parked near the public boat ramp.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the vehicle had obviously been recently spray-painted. Deputies ran the car tag and a VIN check, which revealed the truck had been reported stolen.

A short time later, James Carl Friley, 33 of Vicksburg, returned to the truck, where he was apprehended and charged with receiving stolen property.

Friley had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $10,000.