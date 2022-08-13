Suspect in custody after injuring Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night, according to Sheriff Martin Pace.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Deputy Thomas McBride attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fisher Ferry Road just south of the intersection of Grange Hall Road. The vehicle, a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, failed to yield to the lights and sirens of the marked patrol vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle sped up and was pursued by McBride southbound on Fisher Ferry Road. The Mercury entered and then left a side street before continuing South on Fisher Ferry Road and then made an abrupt U-turn. The driver of the vehicle then apparently tried to turn into Joyce Lane but lost control and ran off the road, according to sheriff’s office reports.

The suspect then fled on foot and was chased by McBride for approximately 100 yards before McBride apprehended the suspect behind a residence. The driver, upon being caught, resisted McBride’s attempt to make an arrest and McBride was injured before the suspect was brought into custody.

McBride was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region, where he was treated and then released early Saturday morning.

The driver, Brian Dion Smith Jr., 26 of Vicksburg, has been charged with felony evasion and simple assault of a police officer. He will have an initial appearance on Monday in Warren County Justice Court.