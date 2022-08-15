Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas Sheriff’s Office that an individual may be in Vicksburg that was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest.

Deputy Police Chief Troy Kimble and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace assembled an arrest team made up of police and sheriff’s department personnel. The suspect, Clinton Lee Young, III, 39, was arrested as he left a business on Highway 61 North.

“Young was arrested without incident and offered no resistance as he was taken into custody,” Pace said.

According to the Texas Tribune, Young was convicted in 2001 for two murders which he says he did not commit. He was on death row until a court threw out the murder conviction and death penalty in September of 2021 based on information about the misconduct of the prosecutor who was working Young’s case.

Young was transported by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office personnel to the Warren County Jail. He made his appearance at an extradition hearing in front of Judge James Jefferson of the Justice Court. Young waived extradition at the hearing. He is now held at the jail without bond.

“We are expecting Harrison County Texas authorities to be here this week to pick him up and transport him back to the state of Texas,” Pace said.