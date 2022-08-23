18-wheeler in ditch on I-20 westbound in Vicksburg

UPDATE: Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk confirmed with The Vicksburg Post that the 18-wheeler is leaking diesel fuel from a ruptured tank.

He also said that firefighters from units Ladder 3, Battalion 1 and Rescue FD1 are on the scene attempting to contain the fuel, but heavy rains have overwhelmed that effort.

A wrecker will need to be used to remove the vehicle. Danczyk said he expects a traffic slowdown and advises drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 20 to detour from the Clay Street exit through Indiana Avenue.

4:32 p.m.: The Vicksburg Police Department is reporting that an 18-wheeler traveling westbound on Interstate 20 left the roadway and ended up in a ditch near the Indiana Avenue exit.

Two police units were on scene addressing the situation as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers in the area should expect slowdowns and, ideally, should avoid the area altogether.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant advised residents to use extreme caution when driving in the rain.