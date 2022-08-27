Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner

Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health River Region Emergency Department just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Hospital staff said that they were treating a 32-year-old female that had arrived by private vehicle. The patient was suffering from burns that she reported she received during an assault.

The investigation indicated that she and a domestic partner had a dispute, during which he poured rubbing alcohol on her and set it on fire. The victim suffered non-life-threatening burns on her upper body and legs. She was treated in the Emergency Department of the hospital for most of the day before being released later in the afternoon.

Sheriff Martin Pace, Lieutenant Stacy Rollison, Sergeant Ray Thompson and Deputy Dustin Keyes arrested Samuel Pervis Coley III, 30 of Warren County, at his residence in the 4000 block of Redwood Road at approximately 2:15 p.m. that same day.

Coley is currently housed in the Warren County Jail without bond on a charge of aggravated assault domestic violence. He is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Justice Court on Monday morning to set bail.

One arrested on warrant for controlled substance

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person call in a vacant home in the 500 block of Write Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered during the investigation that the people in question in fact had permission to be at the home.

However, a routine check of those interviewed revealed that one of them, Summer Kaitlyn Page, 26 of Warren County, had an outstanding capias warrant out of Warren County Circuit Court for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Page was arrested, and because she had already been indicted by the circuit court, she will not appear before justice court and will remain in jail until such time that she can appear before the circuit court to set bail.