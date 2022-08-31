Orlon Derrick Smith announces run for school board

Orlon Derrick Smith recently announced that he will be running for the District Five School Board seat for the Vicksburg-Warren School District.

Smith is currently an investigator for the Vicksburg Police Department and has been in law enforcement for 20 years, 15 of which were with VPD.

When asked what his goals for the district would be if elected, Smith said, “making sure every child is treated fairly and that they have the best education they can have. Because that’s what my parents did for me.”

“I will make sure that I keep the utmost integrity, respect, and honesty,” he added. “And I will work hard for this district…I want to make sure that the parents have a voice and let them know that I’ll have an open ear and listen to make sure that every child has a quality education.”

The District Five seat is currently held by Sally Bullard, who announced in July that she would not be seeking reelection. Bullard recently praised Smith in a Facebook post after his announcement to run.

“He will give a new perspective and add so much to the Board,” she stated in the post.

The VWSD school board seats for District Five and District One will be voted on during the general election on November 8.