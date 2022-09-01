CRIME REPORTS: Arrest made for July 4 shooting, juvenile found with stolen handgun, thefts reported

The Vicksburg Police Department made an arrest for a July 4 shooting, a juvenile was found in possession of a stolen firearm, and reports were taken of stolen property between Tuesday and Thursday.

One arrested in connection with July 4 shooting

Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4. Charged with burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault, Mixon made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court before JudgeAngela Carpenter on Wednesday. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $40,000 bond.

Juvenile found in possession of stolen firearm

Officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. The vehicle was located and the rear-seat passenger, a juvenile, was found to be in possession of two handguns: a Smith and Wesson 9mm, which had been reported stolen, and a Glock .40 caliber. The juvenile was taken to the detention center.

Refrigerator, freezer, and grill stolen from residence

Officers responded to an address in the 4400 block of Halls Ferry Road in reference to a burglary on Tuesday at 11:32 a.m. The victim stated that someone broke into a mobile home and stole a refrigerator, a freezer, and a charcoal grill. This case is under investigation.

Handgun stolen from unlocked Infiniti QX80

Officers responded to the Courtyard Marriot, 1 Underwood Drive, in reference to an auto burglary on Wednesday at 6:18 a.m. The victim stated that someone took a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol from a 2020 Infiniti QX80. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

Ex-girlfriend suspected of burglary

Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Morgan Lane for a possible burglary on Wednesday at 8:48 a.m. The resident reported that his ex-girlfriend broke into the residence earlier that morning while he was away and was still inside when he returned. She ran out the back door when he entered the house. He stated she took a gold chain, two rings, and a watch. The total value of the missing property is approximately $900. The case is currently under investigation.

Revolver and other items stolen from unlocked Chevrolet Avalance

Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino at 4146 Washington Street in reference to an Auto Burglary on Thursday at 1:09 a.m. The victim reported someone had entered a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche and took $1,700 in cash, a Coach bag containing credit and debit cards, keys, and identifying documents. Also missing is a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum revolver and an Apple iPhone 12. The total value of the stolen items is approximately $3,580. The vehicle was left unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

Prescription drugs and other items stolen from Lincoln MKS

Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino at 4146 Washington Street in reference to an auto burglary on Thursday at 1:59 a.m. The victim stated that someone entered a 2010 Lincoln MKS and stole two Nike duffel bags, a backpack, two pairs of shoes, and some prescription medication. The total cost of the missing items is approximately $500. The owner stated they thought they had locked the vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.