ACED IT! Signs popping up in VWSD students’ yards today celebrating perfect scores on state tests

Families of students who earned perfect scores on their 2022 state tests will be surprised when they return home today.

A total of 132 perfect scores were earned on the 2022 state assessments by Vicksburg Warren School District students last spring and the District is marking the accomplishment by placing “Aced It!” signs in students’ yards today. This is an increase of 53 perfect scores compared to the total of 79 in 2021.

“Our students are working incredibly hard and we are excited to celebrate their accomplishments this way,” VWSD Superintendent Chad Shealy said. “I am proud of the work that each student, teacher and family did to bounce back last year. We are performing at or above pre-pandemic levels and this accomplishment took tremendous effort, focus, and resilience.”

The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) is designed to measure student achievement in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and U.S. History. Students are assessed in a range of subject areas including English language arts and mathematics in grades three through eight; science in grades five and eight; and English II, Algebra I, biology and U.S. history in high school. Read more about the 2022 test scores here.

20 of the signs will end up in the yards of Academy of Innovation teacher Mrs. Brittany Prowell’s seventh-grade math students. Mrs. Prowell credits this success to her students’ hard work and to teacher collaboration.

“I love AOI and our flexible classrooms where we are able to teach small groups or large groups. It gives me the opportunity to co-teach with other great teachers and help each student in the areas they need it most,” Prowell said.

She uses the “I do, we do, you do” approach and is also a believer in empowering students to help each other.

“Our AOI students are absolutely amazing, they come, they want to learn, and they are excited about learning,” she said. “Kids rock it out. They do what they need to do.”

VWSD – Number of perfect scores earned by grade level

High School – Grades 9 through 12 – 5

Middle School – Grades 7 & 8 – 40

Elementary School – Grades 3 through 6 – 87

VWSD – Number of perfect scores per subject