Warren County Supervisors approve $800k sale of land at Ceres Industrial Complex

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of 22.94 acres of land at the Ceres Industrial Complex during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and President of the Vicksburg-Warren County Partnership, addressed the board at the meeting. The contract was approved by the Board in December of 2021.

“This is a contract that you approved back in December of 2021,” Diaz said during the meeting. “We finally have the plans and we have reviewed all the elements of the project.”

Diaz said that the company purchasing the land is Flowers Travel Center, which is planning to build a travel center on the property, located across the street from the Love’s Truck Stop, which opened for business in 2020.

The approval authorizes the chairman to sign a resolution that allows the county to proceed with the sale of the land. Diaz said that the 22.94 acres will be sold for a total of $802,900. That money will be deposited in the Port Commission Fund, in accordance with the state law that originally created the Port Commission.

More information will be provided about plans for the new business as it becomes available.