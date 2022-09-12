Five candidates qualify for upcoming Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees election

The deadline for candidates to qualify to run for Vicksburg-Warren School District Trustee positions (school board seats) has passed.

The Warren County Election Commission met Monday morning and reviewed candidate qualifying paperwork for the two seats on the School Board which will be voted on in the General Election in November. Three candidates were accepted as qualified for District One, and two candidates were accepted as qualified for District Five.

Bill Jeffers, Kevin “Shane” Quimby and Bryan Pratt will be vying for the District One Trustee position.

Pratt is the incumbent for the District One seat and has held the position since 2011 after he defeated incumbent Trustee Jerry Boland in the 2010 election.

Jeffers is a Lieutenant with the Vicksburg Police Department. He has been in law enforcement for 31 years, seven of which were with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and 23 with the Police Department.

Quimby is a former Captain of the Vicksburg Fire Department, where he worked for 23 years. He retired from the Department in 2018.

The District Five Trustee position will have two candidates. The seat is currently held by Sally Bullard, who announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election to the School Board. The two candidates seeking Bullard’s position are Orlon Derrick Smith and Joseph Loviza.

Smith is currently an investigator and training coordinator for the Vicksburg Police Department in the Internal Affairs Division and has been in law enforcement for 20 years, 15 of which were with VPD.

Loviza was formerly the District Four trustee for more than a decade. He resigned in 2019 when he moved out of District Four into District Five, thus making him legally unable to represent residents in district four. He also served a term as Mayor of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post will be run articles on each of the candidates before the election on Nov. 8.