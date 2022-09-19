15-year-old dead after drive-by-shooting in Port Gibson

Published 11:45 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Ben Martin

A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Port Gibson Sheriff’s Department.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61 and ended on Highway 18 near the entrance of Port Gibson High School. The sheriff’s department is still investigating the motive for the shooting.

The victim was driven to the hospital by private vehicle, where he later died. Hospital staff notified law enforcement a little after 1 a.m.

Goods said that currently, five adult suspects related to the shooting are in custody. They have not yet been charged and their identities have not been released, pending the ongoing investigation.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as more information becomes available.

