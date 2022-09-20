‘CHANGING THE NARRATIVE’: Vicksburg Police Department looking for new recruits

The Vicksburg Police Department is currently looking to hire entry-level police officers to its force.

In a statement, Police Chief Penny Jones said, “The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking to hire men and women who are serious about changing the narrative on crime. Crime has changed due to social and economic changes. Law enforcement has not been a sought-after career lately, but a law enforcement officer is needed every day, whether it’s for directing traffic or solving murders.”

New hires receive paid health, life, dental and vision insurance. The beginning salary for the positions is $16.12 per hour. To qualify, applicants must be 21 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED and be able to pass a fitness test and a civil service written examination. Additional requirements may be viewed on the City of Vicksburg Facebook page.

Jones said her department is looking for officers who are willing to make a change in their community and are ready to start a new career, adding, “(We are) working to improve the way we patrol in our community and have developed a plan of action to put a dent in property crimes. Change doesn’t happen overnight. However, with an increased number of boots on the ground, we can make it happen. Becoming a police officer is more than a job — it’s a career.”

Applications can be obtained from the City of Vicksburg Human Resource Office at 1415 Walnut St., Suite 100. The deadline to return applications is 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. For more information, call 601-631-2996, or visit vicksburg.org.