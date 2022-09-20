Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office identifies 15-year-old gunshot victim

A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old juvenile dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Jeremiah Howard Jr.

Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61 and ended on Highway 18 near the entrance of Port Gibson High School. The sheriff’s department is still investigating the motive for the shooting.

The victim was driven to the hospital via private vehicle, where he later died. Hospital staff notified law enforcement a little after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Goods said on Tuesday that five adult suspects related to the shooting were in custody and charges were anticipated to be filed on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as more information becomes available.