Missing Person Alert: Morgan Bartholomew Bell

Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell.

Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic.

He was last seen on Sept. 17 walking in the area of Starlight Drive and Shady Lane. He was possibly coming from the convenience store on the corner of Enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Bell, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

More News

Jessica Hearn named Branch Manager of e-Services at Mutual Credit Union in Vicksburg

Four charged with murder, attempted murder in Claiborne County drive-by death

New restaurant to open at former KFC on Indiana Avenue

Old Post Files Sept. 20, 1922-2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg in October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...