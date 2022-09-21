Missing Person Alert: Morgan Bartholomew Bell

The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell.

Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic.

He was last seen on Sept. 17 walking in the area of Starlight Drive and Shady Lane. He was possibly coming from the convenience store on the corner of Enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Bell, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.