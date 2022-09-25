St. Al’s Eldridge, Edwards finish 1-2 at Clinton Cross Country Invitational

Published 5:14 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius runners Hendrix Eldridge, left, and Samantha Edwards finished first and second, respectively, at the Clinton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. It's the fourth time in four races this season that both runners have finished in the top three. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

A St. Aloysius cross country runner atop the results always stays the same. Only the order ever changes.

St. Al eighth-grader Hendrix Eldridge finished first and sophomore Samantha Edwards was second Saturday at the Clinton Arrow Cross Country Inviational.

Eldridge won the 5-kilomter run in the Red Division for smaller schools, with a time of 20 minutes, 29 seconds. It was her second victory of the season, and marked the fourth time in four meets that she and Edwards have both finished in the top three.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Edwards, who has also won two races, clocked a time of 20:39 on Saturday. Columbia High School’s Charlee Brees Franks was third in 21:07.

A third St. Al runner, sophomore Julia Tuminello, finished in 10th place with a time of 23:07. Linley Miles was 21st in 26:25.

St. Al finished second in the team standings. Its 51 points were just one behind Choctaw Central’s 50. Choctaw Central had all four of its scored runners in the top 16.

In the boys’ Red Division meet, St. Al’s Walker Lambiotte finished 12th with a time of 20:21 and Dalton Windham was 15th in 21 minutes even.

St. Al finished fifth out of nine teams with 123 points. Choctaw Central won, with 29 points, and Yazoo County was second with 97.

In the boys’ Black Division meet for large schools, Warren Central’s Matthew Brewer finished 38th out of 183 runners with a time of 18:43. The Vikings finished eighth out of 13 teams in the team standings.

More Sports

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Tallulah rips Prairie View, takes control of District 3-2A title race

Cook, Clark lead St. Al swimmers to meet victory

Who’s Hot

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg in October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...