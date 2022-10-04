Old Courthouse Flea Market brings thousands to downtown Vicksburg
Published 11:16 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022
On Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum’s fall Flea Market, vendor booths wrapped around the whole block and extended up into the street next to the Warren County Courthouse. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Old Courthouse Museum fall flea market had a healthy turnout on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Four-legged family members were welcome at the Old Courthouse Museum fall Flea market last Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A vendor welcoming visitors to his booth at the Old Courthouse Museum fall Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A wide variety of artists set up shop for the day around the courthouse for the semi-annual Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A customer talks to a vendor at a booth selling vintage digs on Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum fall Flea Market. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Flea Market goers take the opportunity to peruse their options last Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Vendors selling spice mixes and pork rinds pose with their goods at the Old Courthouse Museum fall Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A large, eclectic collection of vintage items was a big draw for many flea market goers last Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Hand-made wood products were on sale at several booths at the Old Courthouse Museum semi-annual Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Vintage records were for sale near the Warren County Courthouse at the fall Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
At the Old Courthouse Museum’s fall Flea Market last Saturday, presentation of the booths was key for artisans selling their work. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Vibrant succulent arrangements catching a flea market goer's eye last Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A jewelry vendor and his wares at the Old Courthouse Museum’s semi-annual Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
At the semi-annual Flea Market at the Old Courthouse Museum, a large spread of antiques and vintage merchandise was set out near the Warren County Courthouse on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The weather was just right for families to enjoy exploring the Old Courthouse fall Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Many booths had a colorful array of merchandise at the semi-annual Flea Market put on by the Old Courthouse Museum on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The western side of the Old Courthouse Museum block was lined with a number of food and beverage options at the fall Flea Market on Saturday. (photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The fall Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market was a big success, according to Bubba Bolm, the museum’s Director.
The event was held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and had a sizable turnout.
“The weather couldn’t be beat. It was a beautiful day,” Bolm said. “Everybody had a grand time.”
A total of 150 separate vendors purchased space at the event, which wrapped around the block where the Museum is located. Bolm said he didn’t have an exact number of visitors that came to the Flea Market, but estimated it was at least 3,000 to 5,000 attendees.
The semi-annual flea market helps raise funds for the operation of the museum.
Many vendors were also local organizations raising funds for themselves.
“A lot of money was made for the local churches (and) for some of the local groups here; the Boy Scouts and things of that nature,” Bolm said. “It was a good day for everybody.”
The next Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market will be held in spring. The Vicksburg Post will release the dates of the event when it is available.