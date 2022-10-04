Old Courthouse Flea Market brings thousands to downtown Vicksburg Published 11:16 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The fall Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market was a big success, according to Bubba Bolm, the museum’s Director.

The event was held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and had a sizable turnout.

“The weather couldn’t be beat. It was a beautiful day,” Bolm said. “Everybody had a grand time.”

A total of 150 separate vendors purchased space at the event, which wrapped around the block where the Museum is located. Bolm said he didn’t have an exact number of visitors that came to the Flea Market, but estimated it was at least 3,000 to 5,000 attendees.

The semi-annual flea market helps raise funds for the operation of the museum.

Many vendors were also local organizations raising funds for themselves.

“A lot of money was made for the local churches (and) for some of the local groups here; the Boy Scouts and things of that nature,” Bolm said. “It was a good day for everybody.”

The next Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market will be held in spring. The Vicksburg Post will release the dates of the event when it is available.